Política de retención de datos
According to GDPR conventions we retain the data as long as needed for the user usage. Namely, when user ask for data removal or app removal we physically delete his data.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
According to GDPR conventions we physically delete all user data upon 24 hours from enquiry.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Data is stored in AWS encrypted EBS discs, snapshotted on a daily bases.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
Ajustes de retención de LLM
GPT-4o via Azure retains data for 30 days for monitoring, then deletes it. Data isn’t used for model training. Eligible customers can apply for Zero Data Retention (ZDR) to store no data. Retention settings are verified through Azure portal or CLI.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
GPT-4o via Azure ensures data isolation in a multi-tenant environment, preventing unauthorized access between tenants. Data is processed securely, complying with privacy regulations, with no sharing across tenants.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
Chat GPT-4o via Azure AI Service stores data in the geographic region specified by the customer. Azure ensures that customer data, including prompts and outputs, remains within the selected region to comply with data residency and regulatory requirements.