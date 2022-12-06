Revoluspace - Desk Booking

Desk Booking for Slack and office attendance management directly in Slack. Revoluspace is a Slack-native desk booking software that helps hybrid teams coordinate office attendance, reserve desks, book meeting rooms, and manage their workplace without leaving Slack. Whether your employees work remotely, in the office, or in a hybrid work environment, Revoluspace makes desk booking in Slack simple, fast, and effortless. Key benefits: :spiral_calendar_pad: See who’s coming to the office

Give employees full visibility into office attendance. See who is planning to be in the office, coordinate team office days, and improve collaboration across hybrid teams. :office: Desk booking in Slack in two clicks

Reserve desks directly in Slack. Employees can view available desks, find teammates on the office floor plan, and complete a desk reservation in seconds. Perfect for hot desking, flexible seating, and hybrid workplace management. :large_orange_square: Interactive floor plan editor for desk booking

Visualize your workspace and find the best desk before coming to the office. Employees can see where colleagues are sitting and choose their preferred workspace directly from the floor plan. :email: Invite coworkers to join you at the office

Encourage collaboration by inviting teammates to come into the office on the same day using Slack notifications. :repeat: Recurring desk bookings & weekly office routines

Set weekly office schedules once and automate your desk booking. Revoluspace automatically reserves desks based on your team's preferred office attendance patterns. :office: Meeting room booking

Book meeting rooms alongside desk reservations without switching applications. Meeting room booking is fully synchronized with Google Calendar to avoid conflicts and double bookings. :star: Follow your favorite co-workers.

Know when the people you collaborate with most will be in the office. Coordinate office attendance and plan productive in-person workdays. :bar_chart: Optimize space and costs

Track desk booking activity, office attendance, workspace utilization, and peak office days. Optimize your office footprint, improve workplace efficiency, and reduce unnecessary costs. :large_green_circle: Unlike traditional workplace management software, Revoluspace lives entirely inside Slack. Employees can reserve desks, book meeting rooms, coordinate office attendance, and manage hybrid work from a single platform they already use every day. No additional apps. No extra logins. Just seamless desk booking for Slack.