Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Air retains customer data in accordance with SOC 2 criteria CC6.5. Air is certified for SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance. For more information on the general policies, please reach out to security@air.inc Air retains Customer data for as long as the account is in active status. Data enters an “expired” state when the account is voluntarily closed.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Air retains customer data in accordance with SOC 2 criteria CC6.5. Air is certified for SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance. For more information on the general policies, please reach out to security@air.inc Expired account data will be retained in Air's data storage for up to 365 days. After this period, the account and related data will be moved to an archive and then deleted permanently 90 days thereafter.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Air will store customer data in accordance with SOC 2 criteria CC6.1, CC6.7. Air is certified for SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance. For more information on the general policies, please reach out to security@air.inc

App/servicio con subencargados no