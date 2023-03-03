Política de retención de datos
We retain stored data until a user has closed their account or removed the app via Slack. Users can request information about their data, or for their data to be deleted by emailing support@conveer.app. It may take up to 30 days to delete the requested data.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
We retain stored data until a user has closed their account or removed the app via Slack. Users can request information about their data, or for their data to be deleted by emailing support@conveer.app. It may take up to 30 days to delete the requested data. This includes any backups.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All data is encrypted via SSL/TLS when transmitted from our servers to your browser. The database backups are also encrypted. In addition, we go to great lengths to secure your data at rest.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud-hosted through Amazon AWS, MongoDB, and Stripe.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS, MongoDB, Stripe
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no