Logikcull Legal Hold

See our SOC report and

The following is an excerpt from our Records Retention policy (truncated to fit field length): Company is committed to full compliance with all applicable laws that may apply to it, including laws governing document retention. Logikcull is equally committed to the principles of prudent and effective business operation, and to the protection of information and resources as required to best further the interests of the Company. To that end, the Company has adopted this Records Retention Standard and related controls to ensure the preservation of all information required to fully comply with applicable laws and to further the efficient operation of the business, while at the same time ensuring that the Company does not unnecessarily deplete its resources in maintaining unmanageable volumes of information beyond what is required by law or by business needs. This Records Retention Standard (Standard) governs prospective document management and retention efforts. II. Standard Principles This Standard applies to all information within the possession, custody, or control of the Company, and to all documents that are the property of the Company, whether in electronic or paper format, including but not limited to electronic mail service provided by the Company to its employees. The Standard is based upon three core principles: No documents that are required by law to be kept may be destroyed, including any documents relevant to any pending or threatened litigation or government investigation. See Part II of the Standard for procedures that must be followed if litigation or a government investigation might be expected. Complete, accurate and organized records are to be maintained for periods as required to comply with all applicable legal requirements and business purposes. Once data and documents are no longer required to comply with legal obligations or business purposes, measures should be taken to keep the Company's volume of data inventory at a manageable level and comply with applicable law. Effective data management is a business initiative supported at our highest levels of leadership. Periodic reminders and training will be included as a component of the Company's Security Policy Awareness and Training Standard. Failure to comply with this Standard may result in the imposition of significant civil or criminal penalties upon the Company or the affected personnel.