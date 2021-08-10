Pitch is the collaborative presentation platform for modern teams. With a focus on real-time collaboration, smart workflows, and intuitive design features, Pitch makes it fast and delightful for teams to create and deliver beautiful presentations. With the Pitch app for Slack, you can receive notifications about your presentations and workspaces directly in Slack. • View and accept workspace and presentation invites.

• Review and respond to comment mentions and replies.

• See previews of assigned slides.

• See previews of your shared presentation links. Connect your account once, and start receiving notifications from all your workspaces in Slack. To learn more about Pitch notifications, visit our help center.