Política de retención de datos
We delete data 12 months after there is no activity in the client space or editor unless otherwise specified by the customer. When an account is deleted, we delete the data.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Dock uses Amazon Web Services (AWS) for the hosting of data and staging and production environments. AWS data centres are monitored by 24×7 security, biometric scanning, and video surveillance and are SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3 certified.
All customer data is protected by 2FA
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no