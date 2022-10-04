GlobalLink Portal

Política de retención de datos

What type of personal data do we have? The personal data about you that we retain allows you to successfully work in our technology products and is usually limited to the following: Your name, email address, and a username if you are using one of our technology platforms, Your IP address, Your country of residence or time zone, and The company you are directly working for or providing services to while using one of our technology platforms. What is the legal basis for processing your personal data? We are processing your personal information under several legal bases, including because it is: necessary for compliance with our legal obligations necessary for the performance of a contract between TransPerfect and you, TransPerfect and a TransPerfect client or between you and a TransPerfect client (e.g., to allow you to submit or execute projects using the technology products) necessary for our legitimate business interests (e.g., engaging with TransPerfect clients in order to satisfy contract requirements and for record keeping purposes) necessary for the establishment, exercise, or defense of legal claims and/or pursuant to your consent Sharing your personal data Your personal data will be treated as strictly confidential and will be shared only internally among TransPerfect employees and in certain limited circumstances, with third parties, such as other technology applications with respect to which TransPerfect’s client has directed TransPerfect to integrate.