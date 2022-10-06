Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Data Retention The time period for which Katara Tech, Inc. d/b/a Maestra must retain customer data depends on the purpose for which it is used. Katara Tech, Inc. d/b/a Maestra must retain customer data for as long as an account is active or in accordance with the agreement(s) between Katara Tech, Inc. d/b/a Maestra and the customer, unless Katara Tech, Inc. d/b/a Maestra is required by law or regulation to dispose of data earlier or retain data longer.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Data Disposal Katara Tech, Inc. d/b/a Maestra must dispose of customer data within 30 days of a request by a current or former customer or in accordance with the Customer’s agreement(s) with Katara Tech, Inc. d/b/a Maestra. Katara Tech, Inc. d/b/a Maestra may retain and use data necessary for the contract such as proof of contract in order to comply with its legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce agreements. Katara Tech, Inc. d/b/a Maestra hosting and service providers are responsible for ensuring the removal of data from disks allocated to Katara Tech, Inc. d/b/a Maestra use before they are repurposed and the destruction of decommissioned hardware. Only a limited number of Katara Tech, Inc. d/b/a Maestra employees should have access to delete customer data. Upon employee or contractor termination, company-owned devices will be collected and sanitized prior to device re-issuance in accordance with NIST Guidelines for Media Sanitization (NIST S.P. 800-88 Rev. 1). Data Deletion The method for secure erasure and destruction of media is prescribed in the Configuration and Asset Management Policy and Data Retention and Disposal Policy.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Data Storage Personnel should be mindful of where to store data based on the degree of classification. Where possible, personnel should observe the principle of least privilege, or sharing only what absolutely needs to be known. For example, there is no need to share restricted data to persons who do not have the need to know. Personnel should be especially mindful when sharing data to external users outside of the company.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Hosted in Cloud through AWS S3 and GCP Storage.

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS and Google Cloud Platform

App/servicio con subencargados no