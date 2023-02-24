Multiplayer

Política de retención de datos
We generally retain your personal information only for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in this Privacy Policy. This will generally be for the duration of time you interact with us, however, there may be situations where we retain your personal information for a longer or shorter period.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Data that is no longer needed for legal or business purposes will be removed from our systems. The IT department will identify the data to be removed and the appropriate method of removal. Data removal will be carried out in a secure and confidential manner, using methods such as shredding, degaussing, or secure erasure.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Data is stored securely in a encrypted database and the access is restricted to authorized personnel. Data that is no longer required must be disposed of in a secure and confidential manner, using methods such as shredding, degaussing, or secure erasure.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Google
App/servicio con subencargados
no