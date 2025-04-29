Política de retención de datos
We retain Customer Personal Data only for as long as is necessary to provide our services under the Agreement and in line with our legal obligations. Once data is no longer required for the agreed purpose, it is securely deleted or anonymized, unless a statutory requirement mandates longer retention. This approach ensures we do not keep personal data longer than necessary.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
At the end of processing, or upon termination of the Agreement, we will - at the Customer’s choice - either securely delete or return all Customer Personal Data, and remove all existing copies, unless applicable law requires continued storage. This process ensures data is not retained beyond the agreed period and is removed from our systems in a secure and compliant manner.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Customer Personal Data is stored securely in compliance with applicable Data Protection Laws, using appropriate technical and organizational measures to prevent unauthorized access, alteration, or loss. All storage locations and any transfers comply with relevant regional and cross-border data transfer requirements, and where applicable, standard contractual clauses or equivalent safeguards are applied.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Reino Unido
Información del alojamiento de datos
All data is hosted by AWS managed database services.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
OpenAI Models
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Our LLM feature operates within a secure environment where each workspace’s data is logically isolated from all others. All processing is performed using a private instance of OpenAI’s API, which does not use submitted data for training or mode
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
All LLM processing is performed by OpenAI within its designated hosting regions, in accordance with OpenAI’s infrastructure and compliance standards. Customer data is not transferred outside of these hosting regions