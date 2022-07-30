Phish Report

Política de retención de datos
We collect the minimum amount of personal data necessary to provide you with service. And data is only retained for as long as is necessary to provide that service.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
When requested, all data about your Slack workspace is immediately removed from our database. Backups are retained for 30 days only.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We follow generally accepted industry standards to protect the personal information submitted to us during transmission and once we receive it.
App/servicio con subencargados
no