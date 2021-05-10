Hiring teams often struggle with bringing HR data at a single place. They often end up switching between multiple tools to aggregate data needed for every small decision-making. For instance, multiple interview invitations might get buried in their email inbox, they have to review the candidate's profile separately. With Freshteam and Slack integration, your teams can never miss out on any notifications. They can review interview and time-off related notifications at a single place instead of switching multiple tabs and complete any pending actions on-time. With an organized series of notifications in a single Slack channel, it becomes easier to:

- keep a track of the upcoming interviews, interviews getting cancelled or rescheduled.

- track employee time off requests to understand the team's availability for a particular time. Receive notifications of employees cancelling or rescheduling time off while your employees get notified every time their time off requests are being approved or rejected. Slack reminders help you complete your pending tasks on-time and makes you more accountable. With a few clicks, you can:

- Submit interview feedback immediately after the interview

- Approve or reject employee's time off requests within Slack.