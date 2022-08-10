Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos In general, we retain your user's only for as long as is necessary for the legitimate business purposes set forth in the Privacy Policy. Typically, we retain Personal Data about users for as long as they have an open user account with Gather and will not retain it for more than twelve (12) months after they close their user account, unless a different policy is otherwise agreed upon in an executed agreement. Thereafter, we retain some information in a depersonalized or aggregated form but not in a way that would identify a user personally. We will also retain Usage Data for internal analysis purposes. Usage Data is generally retained for a shorter period of time than Personal Data, except when this data is used to strengthen the security or to improve the functionality of our Site, or we are legally obligated to retain this data for longer periods. User's information, including Personal Data, may be transferred to and maintained on computers located outside of user's state, province, country, or other governmental jurisdiction where the data protection laws may differ from those of their jurisdiction. If an user is located outside the United States and choose to provide information to us, we transfer the data, including Personal Data, to the United States and process it there.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Upon user's request sent to support@gather.town, we will delete all requested information or all the information related to a user from our servers and databases.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Gather does not store or view user audio or video, which are encrypted in transit (similar to Google Meet). Gather stores chat messages on our server by default, but the host of a space can turn off this function and store chats locally (with this option, chat messages will not persist for future sessions) Gather stores documents and images, where they are encrypted at rest in cloud storage Gather stores an App user’s email address, the date and time that user created an account to access the App, and the last time a user logged in to the App Gather stores metadata about virtual spaces in the Gather App, including which map that space was created with, the unique URL for that space, a salted hash of the space password (if one exists), which user created that space and which users are authorized to moderate it, and the list of emails and names in the guestlist associated with that space (if any) If you provide feedback via the feedback form on the App, we store your message, along with your name and email, if you provide them, which are used only to respond to your feedback.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos, Singapur, Alemania

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS, DigitalOcean

App/servicio con subencargados yes