Política de retención de datos

Protecting your privacy and ensuring the safety of your data is our primary priority. We retain your data for the duration of your use of our services regarding your Slack workspace details and the rules you store through slash commands. Raw requests sent to Channel Response Bot are not stored. At any point, you have the option to ask for your data to be deleted, either proactively or by deleting our app, by contacting channelresponsebot@gmail.com. Channel Response Bot strives to maintain as little data as possible to engender trust in our client relationships and minimise risk.