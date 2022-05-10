OfficeRnD Workplace

Data is managed according to the applicable legislation, our Terms and Condition, our Privacy Policy, and our ISMS-POL-09 - Data classification, labeling, protection, retention, and disposal policy. Data is maintained within the system until the user is subscribed to the system. After the termination of a contract, the tenant's data is removed from the system within 60 days.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos

Data is managed according to the applicable legislation, our Terms and Condition, our Privacy Policy, and our ISMS-POL-09 - Data classification, labeling, protection, retention, and disposal policy. After the termination of a contract data is available within the system for 30 days (in which the user can export the data). Then data is archived and maintained for 30 more days. After those 60 days the data is automatically deleted from the system. Users can request at any time the data to be removed from the system by submitting a request to their data controller and then respectively submitting a request to privacy@officernd.com.