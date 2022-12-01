In accordance with Privacy Policy :

We keep your personal information to enable your continued use of Sitechecker Services for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting, or other legal requirements). We assure you that the information is kept securely up to the end of the storage period after which the information will be deleted and/or destroyed accordingly. Your information collected through the Service will be stored and processed in cloud server based in Germany, Europe. We take steps required by law to ensure that your privacy rights continue to be protected as outlined in this Privacy Policy.