With Sitechecker's integration to Slack, you can create a separate channel to get all alerts and reports and discuss any important updates in threads. Rank Tracker's and Site Audit's alerts and scheduled reports are one of the most popular features in Sitechecker. They help to get know when something critical happens with the website and act immediately to fix it. To use this app you will need an account at Sitechecker. Feel free to register here: https://sitechecker.pro/
Sitechecker podrá hacer:
Revisa los detalles para comprender mejor las prácticas de seguridad de esta app. Para obtener más información sobre cómo evaluar las apps para tu espacio de trabajo, visita nuestro Centro de Ayuda.
In accordance with Privacy Policy : https://sitechecker.pro/privacy-policy/
We keep your personal information to enable your continued use of Sitechecker Services for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting, or other legal requirements).
We assure you that the information is kept securely up to the end of the storage period after which the information will be deleted and/or destroyed accordingly.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
In accordance with Privacy Policy : https://sitechecker.pro/privacy-policy/
We keep your personal information to enable your continued use of Sitechecker Services for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting, or other legal requirements).
We assure you that the information is kept securely up to the end of the storage period after which the information will be deleted and/or destroyed accordingly.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
In accordance with Privacy Policy : https://sitechecker.pro/privacy-policy/
We keep your personal information to enable your continued use of Sitechecker Services for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting, or other legal requirements).
We assure you that the information is kept securely up to the end of the storage period after which the information will be deleted and/or destroyed accordingly.
Your information collected through the Service will be stored and processed in cloud server based in Germany, Europe. We take steps required by law to ensure that your privacy rights continue to be protected as outlined in this Privacy Policy.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Alemania
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud Host
App/servicio con subencargados
no
Certificados y conformidad
Procedimiento de la solicitud de eliminación de datos
In accordance with Privacy Policy : https://sitechecker.pro/privacy-policy/
You can request to access, transfer, or delete your personal data or exercise any of your rights
under GDPR by sending us an email at support@sitechecker.pro
Please, note that we may need to confirm your identity to process your requests or/and to exercise your rights under the GDPR. Thus, we may not be able to satisfy your request if you do not provide us with sufficient detail to allow us to verify your identity and respond to your request.
Conforme con la HIPAA
no
Aunque esta aplicación es compatible con la HIPAA, Slack no tiene un acuerdo de socios comerciales con ningún proveedor de aplicaciones de terceros, incluidas las de Slack Marketplace, por lo que será tu responsabilidad validar el cumplimiento y ejecución del acuerdo adecuado por parte del proveedor antes de activarla.
Seguridad
Admite el lenguaje de marcado de aserción de seguridad (SAML)
no
Dispone de un equipo de seguridad especializado
no
Contacto para resolver temas de seguridad
support@sitechecker.pro
Dispone de un programa de divulgación de vulnerabilidades
no
Dispone de un programa de recompensa de errores (bug bounty)