Amplitude - EU

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Our data retention policy is governed by the MSA we have with our customers

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Amplitude deletes customer data at the end of the customer’s subscription to the Amplitude services as set forth in the Amplitude DPA. During the term of a customer’s subscription, customers can, at their discretion, delete data from Amplitude using the deletion tools made available.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Storage is indefinite unless otherwise specified on MSA or we receive a request to delete data

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://amplitude.com/terms/dpa

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) Amplitude AI uses third‑party foundation models provided by our AI subprocessors, including OpenAI models (e.g., GPT‑4 family) and, for certain AI Agent and roadmap features, Anthropic models via Amazon Bedrock and Google’s Vertex/Gemini services.

Ajustes de retención de LLM Any retention of data by third‑party LLM providers is limited to direct service operation. Persistent logs and observability data is stored in Amplitude-controlled systems following our standard data-retention policies.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM Amplitude operates a multi‑tenant SaaS platform with strong logical isolation between customers. No customer data is retained or reused by LLM providers for model training, any telemetry occurs exclusively within Amplitude‑controlled systems