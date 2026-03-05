Política de retención de datos
All data is retained within our systems only when there is a continued and valid reason to store or process the data.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Customers and users have the right to request the deletion of their information by making a request. This request must be made by the customer or user.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We only keep user data as long as necessary to deliver our service. Once data is no longer required for service delivery, it is automatically removed from our systems.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Irlanda
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
Ajustes de retención de LLM
We maintain minimal data retention policies. Conversation data with the gpt-4o model is retained for 30 days for troubleshooting purposes only, after which it is automatically purged.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Kinfolk uses OpenAI's gpt-4o model with a strict data tenancy policy. Customer data is processed solely to provide the requested services. Data is not shared with third parties beyond OpenAI, nor used to train or improve OpenAI's models.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
Our implementation of gpt-4o uses OpenAI's standard API infrastructure. Data processing occurs in OpenAI's secure cloud environments primarily located in the United States.