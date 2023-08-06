Política de retención de datos
Data is retained as per the Drivetrain Master Service Agreement (MSA). Upon Termination of the MSA, Drivetrain retains all Service Data for sixty (60) days from the date of effective termination (“Data Retention Period”) or as mentioned in the MSA.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Upon written request, we provide necessary assistance in downloading the Service Data within the Data Retention Period. Beyond the Data Retention Period, we reserve the right to delete all the Service Data in our possession.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Drivetrain maintains a variety of controls designed to protect customer data in its care. These controls include: (1) a multi-tenant system architecture; (2) various procedures designed to ensure customer data is used in accordance with customer instructions and customer contracts; (3) security controls, policies and procedures; (4) industry-accepted encryption practices. These controls are explained in detail in the Drivetrain Terms of Service and Privacy documents
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS & GCP
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no