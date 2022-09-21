Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We only retain collected information for as long as necessary to provide you with your requested service. What data we store, we’ll protect within commercially acceptable means to prevent loss and theft, as well as unauthorised access, disclosure, copying, use or modification.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Dailytics will remove all user's data after they click on the "Delete my account" button or when contacting the Support team

Política de almacenamiento de datos Dailytics will only store the credentials to access their user's analytics data. The analytics data is used on the fly to generate the report, never persisted in our DB.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Reino Unido

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted on Render.com

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Render.com