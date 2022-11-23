Política de retención de datos
Personal data will be retained for the period required to perform the services under the agreement with each customer, unless a longer period is required by applicable law.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Eppo will remove customer data upon request in accordance with applicable laws as agreed upon in the service agreement with each customer. To request the removal of data, email support@geteppo.com.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
No sensitive personal data of data exporter’s customers is transferred. Eppo only stores fully aggregated, anonymized data of data exporter’s customer user behavior, which has no UIDs or other PII. Data is stored in encrypted storage in Google Cloud, following all access and storage practices outlined in our SOC 2 report.
The email, name, and Eppo application usage data of data exporter’s employees is stored in encrypted storage on Google Cloud, and used in subprocessor analytics tools such as Google Cloud, Snowflake, Fullstory.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
GCP
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados