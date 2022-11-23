Eppo is the experimentation platform for the modern data stack. Eppo streamlines your entire feature flagging and experimentation workflow directly on top of the data warehouse, helping you run more impactful experiments. The Eppo App for Slack allows you to get notifications for important updates on the experiments you are running on the Eppo platform. For example, you can opt to receive notifications when experiments start and finish, when we detect a statistically significant change in a primary metric, or when there is an unexpected imbalance in assignments.