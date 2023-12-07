Política de retención de datos
Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. As long as the user uses any functionality associated with our Slack app, we store the necessary data related to that app. Once the user stops using or deactivates all the functionality associated with our app, we will no longer hold their data. Customers can request the removal of their data at any time by making a request to app@riyo.ai.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
riyo.ai allows all users to delete their data by submitting a request to app@riyo.ai.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Amazon Web Services
App/servicio con subencargados
no