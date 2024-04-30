SMS to Slack

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Mercurial Labs LLC will retain data necessary for critical business operations or until a customer requests to have their data removed.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Mercurial Labs LLC will remove data that is not necessary for critical business operations or if a customer requests to have their data removed.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Mercurial Labs LLC will store data necessary for critical business operations and delete non-critical data yearly.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Data is hosted in a Cloud Provider.

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Google Cloud Platform

App/servicio con subencargados no