Política de retención de datos
We use data provided by our Slack application only to address functionality necessary to share calendar data, namely your Slack identifying info (Workspace and User IDs) such that Free Blocks can tie it to Google Calendar data. We delete this data upon use request (see Data Deletion Policy). Data is retained for as long as the user has the application installed in their Slack workspace(s) and then deleted following either dis-installation or request for deletion (see Data Deletion Policy).
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
We delete all user info stored by Free Blocks upon Slack app uninstall or upon requests made to info@freeblocksapp.com within 30 days. We send users deletion confirmation following deletion of data.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We do not store personal data and store user and workspace ID only for the life of the Slack app install.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Salesforce / AWS.
App/servicio con subencargados
no