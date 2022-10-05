Política de retención de datos
The Oracle Content Management Slack App itself does not collection any personal information other than authentication credentials so that the app can allow you to browse your Oracle Content Management folders to find content you want to share through Slack . This data is stored in the Oracle Content management database securely.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
The data mentioned above in the data retention policy can be archived as part of backup procedures. There is no policy for removal as the data is not considered sensitive.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
The Oracle Content Management Slack App itself does not collection any personal information other than authentication credentials so that the app can allow you to browse your Oracle Content Management folders to find content you want to share through Slack . This data is stored in the Oracle Content management database securely.
Información del alojamiento de datos
Oracle Cloud
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Oracle
App/servicio con subencargados
no