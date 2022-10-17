Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We have record retention processes designed to retain personal information for no longer than necessary for the purposes set out herein or as otherwise required to meet legal or business requirements.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Upon termination of this Agreement, Customer will immediately cease accessing or using the Railtown AI Platform. Within thirty(30) calendar days following termination, Railtown will, at Customer’s option, return to Customer or delete or otherwise render inaccessible any Customer Data that remains in the hardware or systems used by Railtown to provide the Railtown AI Platform. Users can submit requests to support@railtown.ai. It is reflected in the Terms of Service Page

Política de almacenamiento de datos We have implemented reasonable administrative, technical and physical measures in an effort to safeguard the personal information in our custody and control against theft, loss and unauthorized access, use, modification and disclosure. We restrict access to personal information on a need-to-know basis to employees and authorized service providers who require access to fulfil their job requirements.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos, Canadá

Información del alojamiento de datos Azure Cloud Hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Azure

App/servicio con subencargados no