Política de retención de datos
Chaser will only collect data with a specific purpose that adds value to Chaser or Chaser Users.
Personally Identifying Information will be deleted when it is no longer needed, after 5 years of user inactivity, or if the user requests for their information to be deleted by emailing mydata@chaseforme.com.
Anonymized data will be kept for longer periods to enable reporting and learning.
Users can request access to their data, the deletion of their data, or the transfer of their data by emailing mydata@chaseforme.com.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Users can request for their Personally Identifying Information to be deleted, transferred, or updated by emailing mydata@chaseforme.com.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Chaser's data storage is designed to be organized and easily accessible in order to comply with User Data Requests. All data on each user is easily trackable from the user outward, ensuring that data requests can be granted in a timely manner and ensuring we are quickly able to remove all instances of a user's data across our entire organization.
Chaser has processes in place to handle User Data Requests, including granting users access to their data and/or deleting it.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud Hosted in Azure & MongoDB Atlas
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
MongoDB
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no