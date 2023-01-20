Enhance the sense of belonging in your organisation MyZenTeam offers automatic Slack channels to strengthen your team’s relationships, empathy, and culture by connecting co-workers together to get to know each other better. Channels you can automate:

- Question a day with random questions spark surprising conversations

- Daily stand-up meeting

- Kudos channel to build a habit of showing gratitute

- Moment of the week to share your favorite photo with a team

- Birthday reminders

- Work anniversaries reminders