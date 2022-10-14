Round Robin

Política de retención de datos
Data retention is product specific, and the data collected are the minimum essential for the functioning of the service. Data is retained only until it is needed, and when an account is closed or the product is shut down, all data is erased.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Data is retained only until it is necessary and when an account is closed or the product is shut down all data is erased. We also provide users the option to remove the data whenever they require it, in accordance with GDPR.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All our data are stored in our secure MongoDB cluster that is access controlled. No third-party access is provided to the recorded data.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Bélgica
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted in Google Cloud and MongoDB Atlas
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
MongoDB, Inc.
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no