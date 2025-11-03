Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We retain personal data only for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected and processed, including legal, accounting, and reporting obligations. Retention periods are determined using data sensitivity, risk, processing purpose, and legal/regulatory requirements.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos At the end of the applicable retention period, we securely delete or permanently anonymise personal data so it can no longer identify individuals.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Omnea's solution is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the London region (eu-west-2). Infrastructure and data storage for this deployment are located in this AWS region. Omnea uses managed data stores (including PostgreSQL on AWS Aurora) with automated backups and encryption at rest and in transit.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Reino Unido

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://trust.omnea.co/

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) GPT4.1-mini, Anthropic Haiku 4.5

Ajustes de retención de LLM By default, AI model input/output content is not retained for model training by our managed model platform. Operational logs and observability telemetry are retained according to configured environment-specific retention policies.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM Customer prompts and outputs are not used to train AI models. Data is logically isolated by organisation and processed only to generate responses.