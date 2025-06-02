Workable retains data for as long as is necessary to provide services to its Customers and to comply with regulatory agencies, applicable laws and regulations to retain certain records associated with our business (including financial records/employees data). Concerning Workable Customers, each customer sets its own retention period directly through the product and we only retain it according to our Customer’s instructions.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos

Workable has a detailed Retention and Disposal of Records Policy. Retained Items that have reached the end of their retention period are disposed or destroyed using the most suitable method. We utilise a dedicated secure data erasure tool to securely overwrite client data at the end of its lifecycle. Detailed audit trail is kept in relation to each file destroyed / each use of such tools. Items that are required by law to be retained are archived accordingly. In regard to deletion requests, as we clarify in our privacy policy, the users have the option to delete their data directly via the platform, via the mechanism offered in the platform, or by submitting a deletion request by contacting our support. The contact details of our support, not only for deletion but in regard to exercise any other right/or questions a user might have are available to the website and is this is clear to the user.