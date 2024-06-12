Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We prioritize your privacy and the safeguarding of your data above all else. Your data will be retained as long as you use our services. If customers wish to have their data deleted, they can do so at any time by reaching out to support@ipoll.app, or by requesting removal upon uninstalling our app.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos iPoll provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to support@ipoll.app

Política de almacenamiento de datos Customer data is secured through encryption both during transmission and while at rest. It is stored across various locations within our hosting provider's data centers to ensure both availability and data redundancy. We perform routine backups, and our backup, recovery, and disaster procedures have been thoroughly tested to guarantee uninterrupted business operations. In the event of any system failure, our team is promptly notified.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://ipoll.app/terms