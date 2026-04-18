Anony Botter - anonymous messages

Install Anony Botter to send free anonymous messages on Slack with the /anony command. Perfect for open feedback, addressing sensitive issues, and developing a healthy team culture. Here's how to send anonymous message on Slack:

Simply type /anony and hit enter, write your message, and it’s sent anonymously without revealing your identity. Here's how to send anonymous message on Slack:

Type /anony and hit enter in any channel. A new window will open where you can choose target channel. If the selected channel is a private one then you'll have to follow the given info otherwise you'll see title and description field. Just populate those fields and hit Send! that's it. Here's how to reply anonymously to a message in slack:

Click Reply button on anonymous message or choose Reply anonymously from shortcuts menu of a message (hover message and click More Actions to access shortcuts). Here's how to create an anonymous poll in slack:

To create an anonymous poll, install Anony Botter then type /anony in message box and select Poll anonymously with Anony Botter from suggestions list. In newly opened modal enter a poll title and up to 5 options for users to vote. Is it really anonymous?

Yes! your anonymity is important to us! You can confirm your message's privacy at the time of composing it using /anony modal. :relaxed: :lock: