Política de retención de datos
vFunction does not keep any data. All the data is kept on the client installed vFunction server.
To answer Slack events, vFunction saves the users' application access token on AWS's DynamoDB. The tokens are deleted on "tokens_revoked" event.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
vFunction does not keep any data. All the data is kept on the client installed vFunction server, and will be removed with the removal of the vFunction server.
To answer Slack events, vFunction saves the users' application access token on AWS's DynamoDB. The tokens are deleted on "tokens_revoked" event.
Our clients can communicate with our CS team to request removal of such information.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
vFunction does not keep any data. All the data is kept on the client installed vFunction server.
To answer Slack events, vFunction saves the users' application access token on AWS's DynamoDB. The tokens are deleted on "tokens_revoked" event.
Información del alojamiento de datos
The data is not hosted. It is kept only on the installed vFunction server within the client environment.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no