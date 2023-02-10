Let’s Engage your team and Increase ProductivityUNLIMITED & FREE Polls, Votes & Surveys App for Slack:gift: MegaVote is a Polling/Voting app for Slack, your team doesn’t have to rely on a simple type of Options polling, we designed multiple fun ways for you to choose from, each fitting into a specific scenario.:people_hugging: Your team will “Thank You” for choosing MegaVote, which offers Mega ways to keep team members “Happy and Engaged while on Slack”:star-struck: :boom: :raised_hands: :rainbow: :fire: :tada: COLORFUL, EMOJI & STUNNING UI - “Your Team Would Love”:checkered_flag: Registration Queue - replaces boring old-school polling logic:dart: 1 Poll to Multi-channels - they all join a single Vote/Poll as they are in the same channel:ninja: Anonymous Mode - users can confidentially vote and no one knows who they are (even the Vote owner):bulb: Suggest Option - let your teammates propose ideas for the posted vote/poll:closed_lock_with_key: Confidential Mode - giving confidentiality to the team, result & name are not shown to the public:zap: Vote/Poll everywhere - create Vote/Poll by cloning, turn a message into question, shortcut, command...:bar_chart: Powerful Dashboard - everyone has their own management home:fire::fire::fire::fire::fire::fire: and many more, we are adding cool features to make your team members Happy and Engaged while on Slack:speech_balloon: :speech_balloon: :speech_balloon: SHARING SOME WORDS TRULY FROM OUR HEART:cold_sweat: Our Story: “sometime ago, when 100 people in our team were conducting polls on a beautiful beach, the Polling App suddenly stopped working and demanded payment to continue, but the price they asked was unacceptable.”:heart: Our Action: “we then decided to build this incredible App, making it fully automated and with almost zero-operating costs. We have achieved this by bootstrapping with our hidden Volunteers, Sponsors & our financial-free Founder who are PASSIONATE about the product, allowing us to offer it for almost FREE.”:rocket: Our Mission: “do not stop there, we will be working hard in the coming years to democratize opinions worldwide with an Open library of Polls, Votes, and Surveys, built by people for people. Let's help us to grow the App and bring it to the Open world, together with Slack!”
Let’s Bring Cool, Rich & Funny stubs to your team
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