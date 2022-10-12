Loopio (EU)

Loopio is a cloud-based solution (SaaS). We use Amazon Web Services as our primary and DR hosting provider. Primary Data Center: AWS - Ireland. For security reasons, Amazon Web Services (AWS) does not disclose the exact physical location of their data centers. AWS operates its data centers in alignment with the Tier III+ guidelines, but have chosen not to have a certified Uptime Institute based tiering level that they have more flexibility to expand and improve performance. Source:

Customer data is not allowed on external storage media or portable computing devices. This is part of our information security policy and training that all employees receive, and acknowledge, as part of their on boarding. It is enforced via the policy. All employee laptops are encrypted at rest and all data backups are encrypted using PGP encryption and stored securely.