Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Purpose This policy outlines the requirements and controls/procedures Kadence has implemented to manage the deletion of customer data. Policy Customer data is retained for as long as the account is in active status. Data enters an “expired” state when the account is voluntarily closed. Expired account data will be retained for 30 days. After this period, the account and related data will be removed. Customers that wish to voluntarily close their account should download their data manually prior to closing their account. If a customer account is involuntarily suspended, then there is a 14 day grace period during which the account will be inaccessible but can be reopened if the customer meets their payment obligations and resolves any terms of service violations. If a customer wishes to manually backup their data in a suspended account, then they must ensure that their account is brought back to good standing so that the user interface will be available for their use. After 30 days, the suspended account will be closed and the data will enter the “expired” state. It will be permanently removed 30 days thereafter (except when required by law to retain).

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Purpose This policy outlines the requirements and controls/procedures Kadence has implemented to manage the deletion of customer data. Policy Customer data is retained for as long as the account is in active status. Data enters an “expired” state when the account is voluntarily closed. Expired account data will be retained for 30 days. After this period, the account and related data will be removed. Customers that wish to voluntarily close their account should download their data manually prior to closing their account. If a customer account is involuntarily suspended, then there is a 14 day grace period during which the account will be inaccessible but can be reopened if the customer meets their payment obligations and resolves any terms of service violations. If a customer wishes to manually backup their data in a suspended account, then they must ensure that their account is brought back to good standing so that the user interface will be available for their use. After 30 days, the suspended account will be closed and the data will enter the “expired” state. It will be permanently removed 30 days thereafter (except when required by law to retain).

Política de almacenamiento de datos Data Protection Policy Background Kadence takes the confidentiality and integrity of its customer data very seriously and strives to assure data is protected from unauthorized access and is available when needed. Purpose This policy outlines many of the procedures and technical controls in support of data protection. Scope Production systems that create, receive, store, or transmit Kadence customer data (hereafter "Production Systems") must follow the requirements and guidelines described in this policy. Policy Kadence policy requires that: - Data must be handled and protected according to its classification requirements and following approved encryption standards, if applicable. - Whenever possible, store data of the same classification in a given data repository and avoid mixing sensitive and non-sensitive data in the same repository. Security controls, including authentication, authorization, data encryption, and auditing, should be applied according to the highest classification of data in a given repository. - Employees shall not have direct administrative access to production data during normal business operations. Exceptions include emergency operations such as forensic analysis and manual disaster recovery. - All Production Systems must disable services that are not required to achieve the business purpose or function of the system. - All access to Production Systems must be logged. - All Production Systems must have security monitoring enabled, including activity and file integrity monitoring, vulnerability scanning, and/or malware detection, as applicable. Data Protection Implementation and Processes Customer Data Protection Kadence hosts on Amazon Web Services in the EU region by default. Data is replicated across multiple availability zones within the same region for redundancy and disaster recovery. All Kadence employees adhere to the following processes to reduce the risk of compromising Production Data: 1. Implement and/or review controls designed to protect Production Data from improper alteration or destruction. 2. Ensure that confidential data is stored in a manner that supports user access logs and automated monitoring for potential security incidents. 3. Ensure Kadence Customer Production Data is segmented and only accessible to Customer authorized to access data. 4. All Production Data at rest is stored on encrypted volumes using encryption keys managed by AWS. 5. Volume encryption keys and machines that generate volume encryption keys are protected from unauthorized access. Volume encryption key material is protected with access controls such that the key material is only accessible by privileged accounts. Access Kadence employee access to production is guarded by an approval process and by default is disabled. When access is approved, temporary access is granted that allows access to production. Production access is reviewed by the security team on a case by case basis. Separation Customer data is logically separated at the database/datastore level using a unique identifier for the customer. The separation is enforced at the API layer where the client must authenticate with a chosen account and then the customer unique identifier is included in the access token and used by the API to restrict access to data to the account. All database/datastore queries then include the account identifier. Monitoring Kadence uses AWS CloudWatch/CloudTrail to monitor the entire cloud service operation. If a system failure and alarm is triggered, key personnel are notified by text, chat, and/or email message in order to take appropriate corrective action. Protecting Data At Rest Encryption of Data at Rest All databases, data stores, and file systems are encrypted according to Kadence’s Encryption Policy. Protecting Data In Transit All external data transmission is encrypted end-to-end using encryption keys managed by K

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Irlanda

Información del alojamiento de datos AWS

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://kadence.co/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Data-Processing-Addendum-22.pdf

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) OpenAI GPT4o hosted in Microsoft Azure.

Ajustes de retención de LLM Chat history is maintained for up to 30 days for debugging purposes - it is NOT used by the LLM.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM Kadence operates in a multi-tenant environment with customer data logically separated at the database level using unique identifiers. This row-level separation is enforced at the ORM level and tied to JWT access tokens generated from Slack email authentication, ensuring data isolation and preventing leakage. All database queries include the account identifier, maintaining strict access control.