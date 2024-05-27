Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Following data is collected for each customer : Slack Workspace Team Id, Name, Channel Name. All of this data is used for showing the block kits All of this data is kept till the app is installed for the customer. For an individual to remove data , they can uninstall the app and send the mail to hello@lockitbot.com

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos All of this data is kept till the app is installed for the customer. Should you ever decide to delete your account, you may do so by emailing hello@lockitbot.com. If you terminate your Account, any association between your Account and information we store will no longer be accessible through your Account. However, given the nature of sharing on the Services, any public activity on your Account prior to deletion will remain stored on our servers To review and update your personal information to ensure it is accurate, contact us at hello@lockitbot.com

Política de almacenamiento de datos We use AWS data hosting service providers in the United States to host the information we collect, and we use technical measures to secure your data.The security of your personal information is important to us. We follow generally accepted industry standards to protect the personal information submitted to us, both during transmission and once we receive it. No method of transmission over the Internet, or method of electronic storage, is 100% secure, however. Therefore, we cannot guarantee its absolute security.Non-public Personal Information that you share with us will be protected using industry-standard techniques.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos AWS US east

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS US east

App/servicio con subencargados no