Política de retención de datos
Appogee HR applications and data are held in an infrastructure which offers full redundancy to eliminate single points of failure including server hardware, storage, networks and power. All data is additionally backed up twice daily at the application level to tertiary storage. Customer information is retained for 90 days after trial/licenses expiry and backup data is retained for 90 days.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Appogee HR applications and data are held in an infrastructure which offers full redundancy to eliminate single points of failure including server hardware, storage, networks and power. All data is additionally backed up twice daily at the application level to tertiary storage. Customer information is retained for 90 days after trial/licenses expiry and backup data is retained for 90 days.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Appogee HR Data is stored in a variety of database systems including Google Cloud Datastore, Google Big Query, MySQL, and Google Cloud Storage. Data is retained according to the policies described above.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Bélgica, Países Bajos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
GCP
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados