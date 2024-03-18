Aikido Security

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Aikido retains service data for the duration of the customer’s business relationship with Aikido and for a period of time thereafter, to analyze the data for Aikido’s own operations, and for historical and archiving purposes associated with Aikido’s services. Aikido retains prospect data until such time as it no longer has business value and is purged from Aikido systems.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos All personal data that Aikido controls may be deleted upon verified request from Data Subjects or their authorized agents. For more information on where and how long your personal data is stored, and for more information on your rights of erasure and portability, please contact us at: privacy@aikido.dev

Política de almacenamiento de datos Your personal data is stored by Aikido on its servers, and on the servers of the cloud-based database management services Aikido engages, located in Europe and in the United States. Aikido retains service data for the duration of the customer’s business relationship with Aikido and for a period of time thereafter, to analyze the data for Aikido’s own operations, and for historical and archiving purposes associated with Aikido’s services.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Irlanda

Información del alojamiento de datos Aikido is cloud hosted on AWS.

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://aikido.trust.page/overview/1da211c7-2983-4772-be4d-af58a401c709/primary-subprocessors?__hstc=115122392.ec9b4668155e1bffabd0e76efee5e8d3.1710326494029.1710778307307.1710785748073.19&__hssc=115122392.5.1710785748073&__hsfp=2025819029