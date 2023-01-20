Open Poll+

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos This app does not collect any information about you or your workspace except tokens given by Slack during app registration and data provided for poll creation. This app is free for use and we reserved right to delete any data at any time.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos We do not remove data automatically, but you can request a data deletion. We will not making any backup once data is remove.

Política de almacenamiento de datos This app is free for use and we reserved right to delete any data at any time. We will not make any backup data for you.

Información del alojamiento de datos In house, on premise

App/servicio con subencargados no