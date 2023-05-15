Standup, poll & checkin by Botimum

/botimum in Slack after installing.Disclaimer: While our app leverages a Large Language Model to provide insights and assistance, it is important to note that the generated responses may not always be accurate or complete. The AI operates based on patterns learned from extensive datasets and may misinterpret context or produce unintended outputs. We strongly recommend reviewing any AI-generated content before using it in decision-making processes. Human oversight is essential to ensure the accuracy and relevance of the information provided. Use our app at your discretion, understanding its limitations.
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