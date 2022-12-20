Política de retención de datos
Data (organization ID, channel ID, and securely encrypted bot token) is retained on Skift Research's server as long as the organization has the app installed. When user uninstalls app, all associated data is deleted.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Procedure for handling requests for data deletion: email request to infosecurity@skift.com.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Skift stores the following information: install name, team ID, bot ID, encrypted bot token, and the ID of the channel where the bot posts updates.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
WPEngine
App/servicio con subencargados
no