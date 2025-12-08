Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Attio retains data only as long as required to deliver our services. For comprehensive details on data storage, processing, and user rights, please consult our Data Processing Agreement (DPA).

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Attio honours all data removal requests in full compliance with the customer rights under applicable data protection legislation; further details are outlined in our Data Processing Agreement (DPA) and privacy policy ( https://attio.com/legal/privacy ).

Política de almacenamiento de datos All customer data is encrypted at rest using industry-standard AES-256 encryption algorithms. Attio utilises an envelope encryption architecture, employing unique data encryption keys to ensure robust data isolation and security for every customer. For further details of Attio's Data Management Policies, please contact security@attio.com.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Bélgica, Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Data is hosted in GCP.

Empresa de alojamiento de datos GCP

App/servicio con subencargados no

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) Sonnet 4.6, Opus 4.6, GPT 5.2, Flash 3,

Ajustes de retención de LLM All LLM providers are configured with zero data retention. No customer data sent to Anthropic, OpenAI, or Google is retained by the providers, and none is used for model training.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM Attio's operates in a multi-tenant architecture. Customer data sent to LLM providers is isolated per workspace and is not shared across tenants. Each API request is scoped to the authenticated workspace, ensuring strict logical separation.