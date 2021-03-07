Política de retención de datos

For active customers, we will store data at their direction in accordance with their configuration of the Services and for as long as they receive the Services. For inactive customers, our default retention period for Information on our Systems shall be [seven (7) years], measured from the service completion date. This default retention period was chosen to align with common governmental record retention requirements for accounting, fiscal and legal purposes. To help our Customers meet the data protection obligations of the countries in which they use the Services (including the General Data Protection Regulation), Ghost Inspector provides a mechanism for our Customers to set their own retention periods for Personal Data processed on our Services. Customer account administrators may initiate within the application, or request the initiation, of deletion of Test Results and Account data. At such time, Ghost Inspector shall remove data from all active databases. A processing period of up to 48 hours may apply when removing Confidential Information from Amazon S3. User accounts can be closed completely and will be removed from the database. Notwithstanding the foregoing, certain Account Data will be Customer accounts will be retained for seven (7) years for business and accounting purposes. This includes business name, address, contact information, invoices, and billing history. This includes an associated account at our payment provider (Stripe).