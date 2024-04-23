Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We will retain your personal data for the length of time needed to fulfill the purposes outlined in this Policy unless a longer retention period is required, for example to comply with legal obligations or requests or for the establishment, exercise or defense of legal claims, or for legitimate businesses purposes, or as provided by law.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Depending on the laws of your jurisdiction, we may provide you with the ability to exercise certain controls and choices regarding our collection, use, and sharing of your personal information. You may have the right to: - update, correct or delete the information; - anonymization, blocking or erasure of data

Política de almacenamiento de datos We maintain servers located in the United States and Japan for the deployment of business and storage of user data specific to the region. We will continue to establish new data centers in additional regions to meet the needs of our customers better. Regular disaster recovery drills and data recovery tests are conducted to ensure business continuity in the event of any sudden major disasters or failures.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Japón, Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosting

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Amazon Web Services

App/servicio con subencargados no