Política de retención de datos
We do not retain any information from a user’s Slack account. The only data we store is the user’s identity and the authorization token, which are both deleted when the user unlinks the integration in our application
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
We do not retain any information from a user’s Slack account. The only data we store is the user’s identity and the authorization token, which are both deleted when the user unlinks the integration in our application
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We do not retain any information from a user’s Slack account. The only data we store is the user’s identity and the authorization token, which are both deleted when the user unlinks the integration in our application
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud Hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no