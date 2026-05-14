HoyaApp By Blink22

@teammate ++ syntax. Add a GIF, tag a company value, and post it in your team's recognition channel.:dart: Recognition tied to your company values. Define your values once and let your team reinforce them every day. See which values get celebrated most and where you might be missing reinforcement.:trophy: Badges, leaderboards & lifetime achievements. Quarterly Starter, Contributor, Achiever, and Champion tiers, plus lifetime levels that don't reset. Gives your team something to chase beyond the kudos themselves.:bar_chart: Analytics managers actually use. Spot top contributors, surface low-engagement signals, see who's giving and receiving, and get scheduled reports right in your inbox.:video_game: Custom achievements & claims. Reward the behaviors that matter — shipping a feature, on-call heroics, helping a teammate. Admins approve claims and award points, with cooldowns built in.:art: Made for your team's vibe. Custom GIF library, automatic workspace emoji syncing, and a public News Feed everyone can scroll.:zap: Why teams choose Hoya:white_check_mark: Lives inside Slack. No new tab. No new tool. No learning curve.
@teammate ++ — that's it.:speech_balloon: What teams are saying
"Hoya allows me to show gratitude to my colleagues and receive it as well. It's super easy and quick! With a simple
++Hoya spreads positivity in the air. As a manager, it provides insightful remarks about the dynamics among my team — I can spot achievers, appreciators, and popular colleagues."
— Zeinab Bendary, Senior Product Manager
"As a Product Manager, I love how Hoya helps me applaud team members, spread positive vibes, and point out the great things we want to keep doing. It's how I hear about collaboration and amazing things I wouldn't know about otherwise."
— Ayah Yasser, Product Manager
"This app has been a game changer for our company culture. It's made it easy for everyone to show appreciation and recognize each other's hard work. A great way to boost team morale and improve employee satisfaction.":globe_with_meridians: Learn more at hoyaapp.com
— Islam Tarek, Back-End Engineer
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