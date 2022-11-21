AssessTEAM

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We will retain data for the period necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in our Privacy Policy unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law, or where the Customer Agreement requires or permits specific retention or deletion periods.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos We will consider all requests and provide our response within the time period stated by applicable law. Please note, however, that certain information may be exempt from such requests in some circumstances, which may include if we need to keep processing your information for our legitimate interests or to comply with a legal obligation. We may request you provide us with information necessary to confirm your identity before responding to your request.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Pulse Software Solutions LLC takes technical and organizational measures to protect your information against accidental or unlawful destruction or accidental loss, alteration, unauthorized disclosure or access. However, no method of transmission over the Internet, and no means of electronic or physical storage, is absolutely secure, and thus we cannot ensure or warrant the security of that information.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos We host on the Microsoft Azure Cloud behind WAFs with PCI compliance access routines.

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Microsoft Azure